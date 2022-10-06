Faster than 5G: ‘Surprised’ netizens comment on birth of Bakhtawar’s second child

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari - the daughter of ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-PM Benazir Bhutto (late) - was blessed with a baby boy on Thursday.

She took to her Instagram and other social accounts to make the announcement.

The daughter of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto was married to businessman Mahmood Choudhry on January 29, 2021. This is the couple’s second child.

Bakhtawar had her first son, Mir Hakim, last year on October 10. His name was a tribute to her late grandfather Hakim Ali Zardari and late uncle Mir Murtaza Bhutto.

However, the reaction of social media users on the birth was quite astonishing as seemingly, they were not ready for the news yet.

