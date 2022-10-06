Is racism keeping Deepika Padukone away from Hollywood?

Deepika Padukone has finally opened up about not working in the West since her Hollywood debut with, xXx: Return of Xander Cage. The Gehraiyaan actor reveals how outsiders are perceived in Hollywood.

Bollywood trouper is currently in Paris as she attended the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week.

While in conversation with The Business of Fashion, Padukone opened up about facing racial discrimination in Hollywood and how an actor there commented on her English.

DP recalled an unsettling interaction with a fellow actor in Hollywood. She said, “I know this actor… I met him at this Vanity Fair party, and he said ‘Hey by the way, you speak English really well.’ I didn’t even realize what that meant. And when I came back I said, ‘What do you mean you speak English really well?’ Did he have this notion that we don’t speak English?”

Deepika told Business of Fashion, “You are the scientist. You are the computer geek. You are the taxi driver. You are the therapist. You are the owner of a convenience store. I’ve had my fans ask me why I’ve not done more [global] movies. But that’s not what I’m settling for, because I am — and we are — so much more than that.”

“It would upset me every time I went to the US. Some of the things that are said and some of the things that are done just [make it] so obvious that people don’t know the world outside the world that they live in.”

In the past, during one of her visits to the USA, A video of the celeb had gone viral in which Deepika was mistaken by a pap for her Bajirao Mastani co-actor Priyanka Chopra.