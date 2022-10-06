Who is going to get custody of Feroze Khan, Aliza Sultan children?

Following the separation from Syeda Aliza Sultan, Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has requested the court to award him custody of his children or else their future would be bleak.

A Karachi District East court heard the case pertaining to custody of the children of the separated couple.

Feroze Khan’s counsel said that his ex-wife Aliza was not mentally fit. Neither, he added that she was financially stable enough to bear expenses of children.

The counsel pleaded with the court to allow his client to meet the children four days a week and award their custody until the final decision in the case.

However, in counterargument, Barrister Qaim Shah – who was representing Aliza -said that Feroze Khan spends most of his time abroad.

He argued that the actor releases his rage by breaking things and children cannot be safe with a demented person.

After the conclusion of the arguments, the court reserved the verdict in the case which will be announced on October 20.

After the hearing, the court allowed Feroze Khan to meet his children in the courtroom.