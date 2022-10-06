Sindh to start sowing crops by November end: Bilawal

Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that the Sindh government aims to start planting the crops by the end of November.

He was holding a press conference in Karachi along with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and provincial minister Nisar Khuhro.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the flood has affected the economy more than coronavirus, but the Sindh government is working day and night for the flood survivors.

The foreign minister said over four million acres of agricultural land were inundated due to the flood. All existing resources are being used to help the flood survivors. Approximately 50% of the flood water has receded. The actual damage, however, could only be ascertained once floodwater completely recedes, he said.

“Our lifestyle can not remain the same and we have to prepare for climate change. We need to shape our infrastructure so we could tackle natural disasters in a better way.,” said Bilawal adding that both Sindh and the federal governments are working to make better infrastructure.

To a question regarding the next general elections, Bilawal said that the PPP did not ask to postpone the elections though there’s a provision in the constitution that allows the government to postpone polls due to natural disasters.

He said that the PTI can go ahead and hold elections if they want but the PPP has to look after the survivors.

He added they want to hold elections on time but early elections cant take place in flood-hit areas.

He appealed to all political parties to stop playing politics during this difficult time and help the flood survivors