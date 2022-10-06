WATCH: Official anthem of Pakistan Junior League released

The first-ever Pakistan Junior League commences at the headquarters of Pakistan Cricket, Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, today.

Ahead of the first match, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the official anthem for the event.

The song has been produced by Talal Qureshi, whereas it is written and composed by Talha Anjum, Talhah Yunus and Natasha Noorani. Meanwhile, Young Stunners and Justin Bibis performed the song.

Bahawalpur Royals, Gujranwala Giants, Gwadar Sharks, Hyderabad Hunters, Mardan Warriors and Rawalpindi Raiders will compete for the winners’ purse of Rs10 million and the impressive tournament trophy.

The runners-up will be given Rs5 million. The tournament will feature a total of 19 matches, including the October 21 final, with each of the six sides taking on each other once in the single-league round-robin format.