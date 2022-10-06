Babar Azam, Kane Williamson open up ahead of tri-series

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson are upbeat ahead of the upcoming tri-series, which also includes Bangladesh.

Azam believes that the matches will be good preparation for the T20 World Cup in Australia, later this month.

“The tri-series will be benefit us greatly bearing in mind the T20 World Cup,” said Azam.

“The conditions in New Zealand are similar to Australia. The bouncy pitches will help us prepare for the mega event,” he added.

Meanwhile, Williamson said that the home side will have to be on top of their game during the series.

“After a couple of Covid-affected home seasons, I know the whole squad are looking forward to seeing the crowds return and being able to get closer to our fans and the public,” Black Caps captain Kane Williamson said.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Pakistan and Bangladesh to Christchurch …both sides are full of threats with both bat and ball, and we know we’ll need to be at the top of our game to counteract them,” he added.

T20 tri-series schedule (all at Hagley Oval, Christchurch):

October 7: Pakistan v Bangladesh

October 8: New Zealand v Pakistan

October 9: New Zealand v Bangladesh

October 11: New Zealand v Pakistan

October 12: New Zealand v Bangladesh

October 13: Pakistan v Bangladesh

October 14: Final