WATCH: How a prank landed this Pakistani TikTok star in legal trouble

In an exclusive interview with Geo TV, the controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah disregarded the money laundering case against her, calling the video ‘a prank’.

Fizza Hussain, also known as Hareem Shah, came under the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) radar after a video of her went viral in which she can be seen in front of stacks of British pounds.

In the video, she claimed that she brought currency from Pakistan without getting noticed by airport authorities.

‘Video was just for fun’

During the interview, Shah disregarded the accusations against her and said that she is hopeful that the case will be resolved soon and that justice will be served.

On September 5, the controversy queen recorded her statement with FIA in the money laundering case.

The reports suggest that Shah was interrogated for three hours by the probe team.

She said that she is not afraid of this case and made the video just for fun, maintaining that she was not involved in any illegal activity.

The TikTok sensation stated that she will face this situation bravely just like the past controversies.

On Tuesday, the Sindh High Court approved protective bail for Hareem Shah for a week.