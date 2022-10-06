Sunny, hot weather can spoil this weekend for Karachi people

Hot and sunny days are likely to prevail this weekend in Karachi, according to a weather alert issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The Met Office said the weather is likely to become hotter in Karachi and its suburbs with the maximum temperature expected to stay between 38 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius from October 8 to October 10.

On Thursday, the highest temperature recorded in the city at 37 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the humidity rate has reached 84%.

However, hot weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the province.

Earlier, the PMD chief explained that May and October are the hottest months of the year. May is usually the hottest month before summer in which the heat wave starts but October is the month when the hot weather is about to end and the winter is just around the corner, therefore, the hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in October,

However, winters are expected to commence slightly early in November.