Imran Khan orders PTI senators to boycott parliament’s joint session

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan ordered his party members not to attend the joint session of parliament today (Thursday).

President Arif Alvi will chair the joint session of the parliament. Despite the fact that President Alvi is a senior leader of the PTI, Imran Khan has asked the party to boycott the session.

PTI’s parliamentary party in the senate has informed the members about the party chief’s decision.

President Alvi was to address the joint session on August 14, but due to the apprehensions of the coalition government, the address was postponed. After all the matters were been settled following a meeting between President Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the joint session has been called today.

This will be the shortest parliamentary year since it would consist of 310 days, if the national assembly is not dissolved before time.

Under clause three of the Constitution’s Article 56, the president must address the Parliament after each general election and the first session of the parliamentary year to inform the lawmakers of the “causes of its summons”.