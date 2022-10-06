Videos » Naya Din Naya Din morning show | SAMAA TV | 6th October 2022 Naya Din morning show | SAMAA TV | 6th October 2022 Oct 06, 2022 Naya Din morning show | SAMAA TV | 6th October 2022 Recommended EXCLUSIVE: Real value of dollar should be less than Rs200, claims Ishaq Dar Saudi Arabia announces timings for women to pray inside Riaz ul Jannah WATCH: This Indian actress will feature in FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem! Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Pakistan squad, schedule for New Zealand tri-series Another repentant worker explains how PTI trolls misled supporters Cancelled Netflix series: Is Ahad Raza Mir’s Hollywood dream over?