Saudi Arabia announces timings for women to pray inside Riaz ul Jannah

Saudi Arabia has announced specific timings for women to visit and offer prayers at Riaz ul Jannah in the Prophet’s Mosque (Masjid-e-Nabawi), Saudi Gazette reported.

The Agency for Women’s Grouping and Crowd Management – a sub agency of General Presidency for the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque – has reserved two slots for women to offer prayers at Riaz ul Jannah.

In the morning, women will be allowed for five hours from 6:00am till 11:00am. While in the evening, the visiting time has been set from 9:30pm until 12:00am. This schedule is applicable from Saturday till Thursday. On Fridays, however, the morning period is just three hours from 6:00am till 9:00am and the evening period slot is from 930pm until 12:00am.

Technology making Hajj, Umrah easy

Last month, the Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah unveiled a website for the government via which pilgrims may schedule their journeys to Makkah and Madinah.

Travelers from around the world may effortlessly plan their trip to the Kingdom using Nusuk, including applying for an eVisa and reserving lodging and transportation.

The site offers various services and information for pilgrims and guests that make it simple for them to complete their Umrah procedures.

This is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, whose goals include improving service quality and enhancing pilgrims’ religious and cultural experiences.