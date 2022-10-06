WATCH: This Indian actress will feature in FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem!

Moroccan-Canadian Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi wears a feather in her cap as she will be featured in the upcoming official anthem of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Nora is set to join the ranks of artists like Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. The official anthem ‘Light in the Sky’ will be released on October 7.

She shared this on her Instagram with a teaser of the FIFA World Cup 2022 anthem.

“This time for @fifaworldcup the official world cup anthem with a touch of diversity “Light the Sky” save the date ⚽️ 🌎 ❤️ 07/10/22!” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

The self-taught dancer will also be performing in the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. She is also speculated to sing in Hindi.

Meanwhile, Nora Fatehi is currently seen as a judge of Jhalak Dhikhhla Ja 10 which is airing on Colors TV.

She was recently seen in the special music video for Manike with Sidharth Malhotra.