Women’s Asia Cup: Thailand create history against Pakistan

Thailand women have created history against Pakistan as they register their maiden victory in the Women’s Asia Cup Thursday.

Needing 117 runs to victory, the Thai team reached home with a ball to spare and four wickets in hand thanks to outstanding batting from Natthakan Chantham.

The right-hander struck 61 off 51 deliveries, where she hit five boundaries and two maximums. Skipper Naruemol Chaiwai contributed with 17 runs.

Nida Dar and Tuba Hassan claimed two wickets each for Pakistan, as they suffered their first defeat in the tournament.

Earlier, Sidra Ameen scored 56 of 64 deliveries as Pakistan opted to bat at Sylhet. She was run out by Boochatham.

Nida Dar and Muneeba Ali scored 12 and 15 respectively for the losing side.

Sornnarin Tippoch claimed figures of two for 20 from her four-over spell.