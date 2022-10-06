At least 11 killed in accident on Indus Highway blackspot

At least 11 passengers including women and children were killed and 13 were injured as a result of a collision between a truck and passenger van on Indus Highway near Manjhand.

Among the dead are six men, three women and two children while four injured are said to be in critical condition.

The passenger van - whose driver is also among the dead - was on its way to Karachi from Bahawalpur. The co-driver of the truck has been taken into custody.

According to the rescue team, dead bodies and injured were shifted to the hospitals of Hyderabad, Manjhand and Sehwan.

Rescue officials shared that the collision was so intense that the front part of the passenger van has been destroyed completely.

They said that the accident took place due to the negligence of the van driver who tried overtaking the truck.

According to SAMAA TV, the spot where the accident was concentrated is a blackspot on the Indus Highway as only over a year, at least 1,500 people have lost their lives.