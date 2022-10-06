Hollywood star Christian Bale thanks DiCaprio for rejecting roles so he could get them

Hollywood actor Christian Bale has attributed his rise to fame to counterpart Leonardo DiCaprio who is allegedly preferred by the directors.

Taking a moment to express his gratitude to the Titanic actor, Bale said DiCaprio’s failure to accept parts in important movies helped him get various roles.

“Look, to this day, any role that anybody gets, it’s only because he’s passed on it beforehand,” Bale jokingly said to GQ in an interview.

“It doesn’t matter what anyone tells you. It doesn’t matter how friendly you are with the directors. All those people that I’ve worked with multiple times, they all offered every one of those roles to him first.”

“So, thank you, Leo, because literally, he gets to choose everything he does,” Bale said adding, “And good for him, he’s phenomenal.”

Batman Begins star said that he has never minded when the directors snub him for other actors unlike many of his counterparts who take it as rivalry.

“No. Do you know how grateful I am to get any damn thing? I mean, I can’t do what he does,” Bale shared.

“And he does it magnificently. But I would suspect that almost everybody of similar age to him in Hollywood owes their careers to him passing on whatever project it is.”

Leonardo DiCaprio’s rejecting lead role in American Psycho

The axe-wielding serial killer Patrick Bateman in the 2000 horror movie American Psycho was one role that DiCaprio rejected.

However, this turned out to be an opportunity for Bale which led him to enter the mainstream.

“They had paid me the absolute minimum they were legally allowed to pay me,” he said.

“I remember one time sitting in the makeup trailer and the makeup artists were laughing at me because I was getting paid less than any of them.”

Apart from the film’s director Mary Harron, Bale claimed that nobody wanted him in the role then, resulting in a lesser pay.

“They said they would only make it if they could pay me that amount,” Bale continued.

“I was prepping for it when other people were playing the part. I was still prepping for it. And, you know, it moved on. I lost my mind. But I won it back.”