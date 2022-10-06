Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Lifestyle » Gossip

Johnny Depp swindled whopping $40,000 from a Brazilian woman

Lady sold her house to pay to conman
Samaa Web Desk Oct 06, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

A man impersonating as Johnny Depp swindled a whopping $40,000 from a 61-year-old retired woman from Brazil.

The conman did not even meet the woman but managed to extract the ‘princely sum’ from the retired lady who sold her house.

The scene started in 2020 in Osasco, São Paulo.

As reported by Marca, the fake Johnny Depp started discussing everyday life issues and told the woman that he needed money for payment of convictions in cases he was involved.

He also promised the old lady that they would live together in the USA.

The pandemic situation also helped the scammer in a way that the victim started believing him.

She sold her house to pay to the suspect.

#JohnnyDepp

impersonator

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div