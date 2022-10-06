Johnny Depp swindled whopping $40,000 from a Brazilian woman

A man impersonating as Johnny Depp swindled a whopping $40,000 from a 61-year-old retired woman from Brazil.

The conman did not even meet the woman but managed to extract the ‘princely sum’ from the retired lady who sold her house.

The scene started in 2020 in Osasco, São Paulo.

As reported by Marca, the fake Johnny Depp started discussing everyday life issues and told the woman that he needed money for payment of convictions in cases he was involved.

He also promised the old lady that they would live together in the USA.

The pandemic situation also helped the scammer in a way that the victim started believing him.

She sold her house to pay to the suspect.