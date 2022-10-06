President Arif Alvi to address joint session of parliament today

President Dr Arif Alvi will address a joint session of parliament today (Thursday) at 5pm.

President Alvi was to address the joint session on August 14, but due to the apprehensions of the coalition government, the address was postponed. However, all the matters have been settled after the president’s meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

This will be the shortest parliamentary year since it would consist of 310 days, if the NA isn’t dissolved earlier.

Under Article 56’s clause three, the president must address the Parliament after each general election and the first session of the parliamentary year to inform the lawmakers of the “causes of its summons”.