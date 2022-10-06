After president’s nod, govt to file reference on Reko Diq

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved a summary to file a reference in the Supreme Court in the Reko Diq Project.

The summary was approved following advice from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The reference will be filed in the Supreme Court under Article 186 of the Constitution.

The federal cabinet, in a meeting on September 30, had approved the move to file a reference in the Supreme Court under Article 186 of the Constitution with respect to the following questions of law of public importance:

Whether the earlier judgment of the Supreme Court reported as Maulvi Abdul Haque Baloch v. Federation of Pakistan (PLD 2013, SC 641), the Constitution of Pakistan, laws, or public policy prevent the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Balochistan from entering into the Reko Diq Agreements or affect their validity.

If enacted, would the proposed Foreign Investment (Protection and Promotion) Bill, 2022 be valid and constitutional

Earlier in March 2022, the apex committee, headed by the federal finance minister and the Tethyan Copper Company Pakistan (Private) Limited shareholders, had agreed to a framework for the settlement and revival of the Reko Diq Project.