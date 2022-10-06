ECP asks State Bank to provide details of Imran’s financial statements

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday requested the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to provide details about financial statements of former prime minister Imran Khan with regards to the Toshakhana case.

ECP, which is hearing a case against Imran for not disclosing the gifts he kept from the Toshakhana.

The apex poll body said that after reviewing financial statements of Imran - as provided by the central bank, the body will deliberate whether he had violated any rules or not.

A decision in the case would be announced after that.

The ECP had reserved its decision in the Toshakhana case on September 19.