Not concerned with who is appointed as army chief, says Imran Khan

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday said that it did not concern him who is appointed as the next head of the country’s powerful military.

He further said that the master copy of the diplomatic cable – cypher – is safe in the foreign office.

He said this while talking with senior journalists at a ceremony to celebrate his birthday in Lahore.

The former prime minister, who has in recent weeks raised questions about who appoints the next chief of army staff (COAS), said it made no difference to him who is appointed as the next army chief as long as it meets “merit”.

“Appointment of army chief should be on merit.”

Cypher mystery

On the mystery of the cypher, over which the government had on Wednesday formed a probe committee led by the director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), said that the the master copy of the cypher is secure in the foreign office.

“Thank God, they have accepted the cypher [is real],” he stated.

Asked if he would appear before the high-powered probe committee set up by the government, he expressed his willingness to appear and answer questions.

“When the inquiry committee calls me, I will ask who is Donald Lu to ask for me to be removed,” he retorted.

He further reiterated that the coalition government has given its members a national reconciliation ordinance (NRO).