Chinese firm presents updated plans for $3.1b Karachi Coastal Development Zone

A Chinese firm working on a $3.1 billion redevelopment project along Karachi’s coast has updated its master plan and excluded from development one of the city’s largest slums, Machar Colony.

This was disclosed on Wednesday during a meeting between the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari and China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) Vice President Ye Chengyin at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs. The meeting was also attended by Ye’s team, including CRBC General Manager Lyu Ming and Federal Maritime Affairs Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, Additional Secretary Asad Rafi Chandna, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Chairman Tariq Huda, and other senior officers.

During the meeting, Ye stated that his company mainly undertakes contracting, investment, development and operation of the road, bridge, port, railway, airport, tunnel, real estate and industrial park projects. In Pakistan, he said, they have been actively engaged since 1966.

In line with the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the principle of green and sustainable development, CRBC has developed a blueprint for Karachi’s Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone project (KCCDZ). The project, he outlined, envisions an ultra-modern urban infrastructure zone which will provide residential resettlement to improve local living standards, integrate emerging industries, including information technology, fashion, media, etc., improve the marine ecosystem and enhance the potential for global investors.

In this regard, Ye told Subzwari that CRBC had prepared a master plan and feasibility study for the project. Now, he said, the corporation has prepared an updated plan. This plan, he said, excludes 400 acres of slums in Machar Colony. The colony was previously included in the master plan.

The colony, spread over 4.5 square kilometers primarily houses refugee Bengali and Burmese community along with other Pakistani communities.

Subzwari, who is affiliated with the Karachi-centric Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) – a government coalition partner, appreciated the revised project and feasibility study. He assured CRBC of complete assistance from KPT and his ministry.

Subzwari said a realistic and pragmatic approach was critical for the project to be viable and asked CRBC to explore alternate solutions for water, gas and electricity since these amenities were in short supply in Karachi.

He further directed the KPT chief to involve all concerned stakeholders to review the revised plan and present a way forward without delays.

The minister reiterated that his ministry was excited to collaborate with CRBC.