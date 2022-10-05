Sarah Inam case: Police turn attention to ‘money trail’ of Shahnawaz Amir’s borrowing from wife

Police investigating the murder of Sarah Inam by the son of renowned columnist Ayaz Amir, have turned their attention to the latter’s history of borrowing from his wife prior to their murder.

This was disclosed by the victim’s father, Engineer Inamur Raheem, in a press briefing in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Raheem said that Sarah was a Pakistani Canadian, having moved to Canada in 2001. Recalling that Sarah was a highly-educated woman and a good human being, he said that Sarah managed to build a stable and successful career which attracted a predator like Shahnawaz Amir to her.

He said that he was not aware of Sarah’s marriage until the last week of July.

Raheem accused Shahnawaz Amir of marrying Sarah just for her money and how he was leeching off her until her death.

Sarah’s father said that the police are following this line of inquiry and are currently fulfilling legal formalities to gain access to Sarah’s bank account in Abu Dhabi.

“They will find out that how much money he [Shahnawaz Amir] had taken from Sarah.”

Raheem continued that Shahnawaz had brutally murdered his daughter and urged the courts announce his verdict as soon as possible whilst handing him exemplary punishment.

“The family has been living in a very painful state,” he cried.

Who is Sarah Inam?

Her father Inaamur Raheem said that Sarah was born in Libya and obtained an education in Canada, where she graduated from Waterloo University.

He added that Sarah’s mother wanted her to move to Pakistan, and she ultimately did.

Regarding her marriage, Raheem said that after moving to Pakistan, Sarah informed them she had married. “She was an adult and could take decisions for herself,” he said.