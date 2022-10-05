Why did Imran leave parliament without voters’ approval, asks SC

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday asked why the former prime minister had abandoned the parliament, and thus, his constituents, in ‘leaving’ the assembly while he could have also utilized the forum to appropriately raise questions on the amendments.

These remarks were passed as the the apex court on Wednesday as it heard a case filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan challenging the recent amendments made to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

A three-member bench of the apex court led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and including Justice Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the Attorney General submitted his written arguments to the Supreme Court on behalf of NAB.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Khawaja Haris argued that accountability laws for public representatives have been in place since 1949 and that public officials have never been exempted from accountability laws.

Moreover, he said that the Supreme Court (SC) had already declared corruption a menace for the country. Instead of strengthening foundations of NAB, Haris argued that they made the anti-graft watchdog toothless by amending its laws.

At this, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked what if the parliament voids NAB laws, what can the judiciary do.

“Did the Supreme Court previously pronounce any verdict on the re-implementation of any law,” he asked.

Imran Khan’s counsel replied that the Supreme Court had given its verdict in the implementation of a 1990 law.

Haris further argued that significant changes have been made in the plea-bargain laws.

Previously, he said, action used to be taken against those who did not pay the amount decided in the plea bargain. Now, he contended, a culprit can take benefit of the NAB amendments, and can ask for the money in the plea bargain to be returned once they have been acquitted as a result of the bargain.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah further asked if those who had voted for Imran Khan, and put him in the national assembly and thereby made him eligible for election to the prime minister’s office, were consulted before he ‘abandoned’ the assembly.

Justice Shah said that voters of his constituency had put their trust in Imran Khan, so why had he left the assembly without approval from his voters.

Further, Justice Shah said that Imran could have leveraged his position on the floor of the house to raise questions on the NAB amendment there.