Watch what you eat: 7,000kg expired meat seized from Lahore cold storage

The Punjab Food Authority has recovered around 7,000 kilogram of expired meat from a cold storage located on Multan Road, Lahore.

According to DG Punjab Food Authority Mudassir Riaz Malik, the meat was three-year-old and had expired last year. It was being supplied to the restaurants in the city.

The authority disposed the meat by burning it.

Malik said that they got to know about the cold storage during a raid on a restaurant.

We have to ensure that meat people are consuming at homes and at restaurants is of good quality, he said, adding that the authority has planned a crackdown in this regard.

A case has been registered against the owner of the cold storage and details about its consumers is being sought.