Here is why Ramiz Raja won’t watch Pakistan’s matches at the stadium

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja has revealed the reason why he avoids going to stadium for national team’s matches.

While speaking on SAMAA TV’s show Game Set Match, Raja said that he is emotionally involved in Pakistan’s matches and ends up fighting people in the process.

“I’m so emotionally involved and this is also why I don’t go to watch matches because I get into fights with people there,” said Raja.

“People asked me to go and watch Pakistan’s first match [against India] of the World Cup but I turned them down as well. I will sit at home and watch the match,” he added.

He also backed the Pakistan’s team ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

“I know there are some issues in the middle order and the team tends to freeze at important moments but these are not issues which are impossible to solve,” he said.

“The chances of this team winning the World Cup are same as other nations. They are going there to win the trophy and not end up as runner-up,” he concluded.