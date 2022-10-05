Imran Khan asks PTI workers, supporters to swear oath on participating in freedom march

Fearing the failure of his ‘true independence’ march, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday asked party leaders and representatives to take oath from participating members and submit their data to Shibli Faraz.

While the PTI chief has yet to announce the date for his long-march on the federal capital – with insiders suggesting it could come after Rabiul Awwal 12 – but he seems to be worried about the presence of participants in large numbers.

During the Lahore rally, he had asked participants to just raise their hands to commit themselves for their participation during the march, while in the Peshawar rally, he also took oath from all PTI leaders, participants and activists to ensure their presence in the freedom march.

He also directed all Members of National Assembly (MNAs) to take at least four thousands activists along with them, while all members of Provincial Assembly have been given task to get at least two thousands activists along with them.

He also directed neighborhood councilors and village representatives to ensure the number of participants, and one councilor should take a hundred activists along with him.