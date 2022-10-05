Lahore court summons Meesha Shafi’s witnesses in Ali Zafar defamation case

A local court of Lahore summoned the witnesses of singer Meesha Shafi on October 18 for cross-examination in the defamation case filed by singer Ali Zafar.

A Lahore additional sessions judge presided over the defamation case against Shafi in which Saqib Gillani represented the defendant while Hasham Advocate appeared as counsel for the petitioner.

During the hearing, Shafi’s lawyer said that her client’s husband and witness Rehman had to appear before the court in the last proceeding. However, due to the death of Rehman’s death, he flew to Canada.

He added that Meesha Shafi and her husband were already in Canada and their return to Pakistan was not possible.

The counsel noted that the Supreme Court has reserved the verdict on their petition seeking Meesha Shafi’s testimony through video-link.

He pleaded with the court to wait for the top court’s order and proceed with the case in light of it.

The court approved the counsel’s plea and adjourned the hearing till October 18.