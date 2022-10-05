U-turn? PTI MNAs approach Islamabad High Court against approval of resignations

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) legislators resigned en-masse from their seats in the National Assembly following what they call “foreign-funded regime change.”

Of the 123 resignations of PTI MNAs, Speaker of National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the 11 resignations and forwarded those to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Subsequently, the ECP de-notified these members and announced by-elections on the vacant seats.

Later on, PTI MNA Shakor Shad who was elected from NA-246 Karachi approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) claiming that he had not resigned from the seat. The party suspended his membership for going against the party line.

Following this, the court suspended the ECP notification de-notifying PTI MNAs.

Now the PTI MNAs, whose resignations were accepted, have approached the IHC.

The petition, filed on Wednesday, reads that the resignations were purely a political move and can not be treated as resignations in the eye of law.