From Diana to Meghan Markle: Which Royal wore the priciest engagement ring?

The engagement rings of the Royal family including the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess of Wales are some of the most noticeable jewelry items. However, not many people know their price.

Mesmerizing royal rocks don’t come cheap, certainly.

We list down the price of jewels the royal women wear.

Princess Beatrice

When Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi proposed to Princess Beatrice, he gave her a 3.5-carat ring which reportedly cost £78,000 or around $88,000.

Queen Consort Camilla

Queen Consort Camilla was given a beautiful art deco ring by King Charles III, and it features a five-carat emerald-cut diamond in the center, with three diamond baguettes on each side.

It once belonged to the Queen Mother, Charles’ grandmother, and it has a value of £100,000 or $113,000.

Meghan Markle

Duchess Meghan’s dazzling trilogy ring boasts a large central diamond which Prince Harry sourced in Botswana.

It is flanked on either side by two smaller jewels that are from his late mother Princess Diana’s personal collection. Her incredible five-carat gem is thought to be worth £134,500 or $152,000.

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall’s stunning ring from her husband Mike features a single solitaire diamond.

It is assumed that the gem was specially selected because of Zara’s keen sporting career, so it wouldn’t get in the way at equestrian events.

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, estimates the ring’s value at around £140,000 or $158,000.

Princess Diana

Undoubtedly, the ring Princess of Wales Diana selected her own dazzling sapphire ring when she got engaged to then-Prince Charles.

The amazing 12-carat, the oval-cut jewel is estimated to be worth £390,000 or $441,000.