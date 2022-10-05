Watch Live
Pilot killed as Indian army helicopter crashed near China border

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, is one of Indian’s last points on China border
AFP Oct 05, 2022
<p>A file photo of an Indian Army’s Cheetah helicopter. Photo: AFP</p>

A pilot of the Indian Army was killed after an Indian Army aviation’s helicopter crashed near China border in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to ANI, the helicopter that crashed was a multi-role Cheetah helicopter with pilot and co-pilot on board.

“An army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang has crashed on 05 October (today) at around 10am during a routine sortie. Both the pilots were evacuated to nearest military hospital,” reads a statement issued by an officer of Indian Army’s public relations at Tezpur in Assam.

Following the crash, both pilot and co-pilot were shifted to the nearby military hospital where pilot, identified as Lieutenant kernel Sorab Yadav, succumbed to the injuries. The co-pilot is under treatment.

The Indian army has not revealed the cause of the air crash and said that the “details are being ascertained.”

