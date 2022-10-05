PJL set to kick off in Lahore from October 6

U19 cricket is set to get a major boost as the first-ever Pakistan Junior League commences at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from Thursday.

The one of its kind league will showcase not only Pakistan’s but some of the world’s best U19 talent in the 16-day long competition that includes six teams.

Bahawalpur Royals, Gujranwala Giants, Gwadar Sharks, Hyderabad Hunters, Mardan Warriors and Rawalpindi Raiders will compete for the winners’ purse of PKR 10million and the impressive tournament trophy.

The runners-up will be given PKR5million. The tournament will feature a total of 19 matches including the 21 October final with each of the six sides taking on each other once in the single-league round-robin format.

Before the opening match, an action-packed curtain raiser will be staged at the Gaddafi Stadium from 6:15pm with dazzling fireworks and performances from popular youth band Young Stunners and renowned singer Asim Azhar, the star acts of the evening.

The toss will take place at 7:00pm with the first ball to be bowled at 7:30pm. The Giants will take on the Warriors in the tournament opener.

Spectator entry:

Spectators can buy affordable PJL match tickets (PKR100 each) outside the Gadaffi Stadium at the Archery/Liberty entrance and the Gulberg College entrance. Under 18s can enter the stadium for free by presenting school ID card at the ticket booth.

Online purchase of tickets has commenced, fans can book tickets by visiting www.bookme.pk or by calling Bookme helpline @ 042111266563.