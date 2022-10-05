WATCH: Mahira Khan reveals toughest day while filming The Legend Of Maula Jatt

Lollywood actor Mahira Khan has revealed the most challenging day during the shooting of The Legend of Maula Jatt.

The producer of TLOMJ shared a video of Khan on her Instagram handle where she talked about the most challenging day of the shoot.

The upcoming Punjabi language movie The Legend Of Maula Jatt is said to be Pakistan’s most expensive movie to date, and it also has a star-studded cast.

The movie is a remake of 1979 classic Punjabi movie Maula Jatt starring Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malik, and Mirza Gohar Rasheed in leading roles.

Helmed by Bilal Lashari, the movie is produced by Ammara Hikmat under the joint venture of Encyclomedia & Lashari Films in association with AAA Motion Pictures.

The Legend of Maula Jatt promises to cast some of the most prominent singers of the Pakistani music industry such as Ali Azmat and Faris Shafi.

Initially, the movie was planned to release in 2019, but due to a copyright lawsuit filed against the Bilal Lashari directorial by the producer of original Maula Jatt, and the global pandemic the movie was delayed, but now the movie will hit the theaters on October 13, 2022.