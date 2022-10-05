Indian army killed five Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

As many as five Kashmiri youths were killed at the hands of the Indian Army in different areas of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, during the search in the Dreech area of Shopian, the Indian army killed three Kashmiris. Another person was killed in the Molo area of the district.

In the Hal area of the Pulwama district, Indian army officers shot a person. He was moved to SMHS Hospital in Siri Nagar where he succumbed to his injuries.

The killings come a day after Indian Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in the Rajouri district of the Jammu region said that the valley has emerged as the most secure place after Article 370 of the constitution was repelled.

After the abrogation of article 370 in the occupied valley killing, arrest, and torture of Kashmiris have become routine. The Indian army has sped up its operations in the occupied valley.