Google offering IT and digital marketing courses for Pakistani students

Google, with its partner companies, has introduced Career Certificates along with 15,000 scholarships to bridge the gap between youth and the digital sector.

Pakistan stands as a nation that has tremendous potential to grow in the digital industry but lacks exposure, training, and necessary education to impact the economy through technology.

With the introduction of the latest innovations, youngsters are inclined to learn about new technology and latest innovations but there are multiple hurdles to attain the required education especially in rural areas.

However, organizations like Google, [email protected], Institute of Rural Management (IRM), and Ignite decided to play a pivotal role in guiding young brains on how to fulfil their dream of building a career in technology.

AlphaBeta, a strategic economics consultancy, reported that digital technologies have the capability to create an annual economic value of Rs9.7 trillion (USD 59.7 Billion) by 2030.

The ICT sector of Pakistan recorded encouraging growth with an annual revenue growth rate of 20-30% during the past decade.

The courses have been made public through Coursera and have targeted six areas that include data analytics, IT support, IT automation, project management, UX Design, and digital marketing & e-commerce.

The scholarship program would allow underserved students and residents of rural areas to learn the digital skill set.

For quite some time, Google has been very active in providing people with the right skills to embrace new opportunities.

Grow with Google (GwG) is one of their initiatives under which, 54 million people have received training only in the Asia Pacific.

In these situations, concrete initiatives were required to nurture talented minds and unleash their passion for technology.

President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, also urged the youngsters to take advantage of these courses and learn to grow in the digital ecosystem which would help uplift their careers.