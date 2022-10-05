Hafiz Hamdullah sees possibility of Nawaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman as PM, President

The outspoken Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah said that there’s a possibility of Nawaz Sharif becoming the prime minister for the fourth time while his party chief can become head of the state.

“If every institution works within their constitutional limits, Nawaz Sharif can become the PM for the fourth time and Maulana Fazlur Rehman can become the president,” said Hamdullah during an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV.

On a question about the possible return of the PML-N supremo, Hamdullah said that it’s Nawaz Sharif’s own country, and he can come to Pakistan.

Hamdullah said the position that Nawaz had in 2017 – when he was the prime minister and the party head – you’ll have to give him that respect.

He expressed hope that Ishaq Dar will be able to turn around the economy. “The government is trying to provide relief to the people,” he said.

Imran wants to come to power by creating anarchy

The JUI-F leader said that former prime minister Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan won’t be able to achieve the desired objectives from the long march.

Hamdullah claimed that the basic aim of the long march is to spread anarchy. “Through this, he [Imran Khan] wants to gain power once again.”

“The law is very clear if you want elections, you are in power in KP and Punjab, dissolve these assemblies, it will create an environment of elections and everyone will have to follow suit,” he said.

Imran Khan is asking for NRO

The JUI-F leader claimed that Imran Khan is the one asking for the NRO. “You had a meeting in the President House.”

You won’t get an NRO and will have to face the courts of law, he said.

Hamdullah said if Nawaz – a three-time prime minister – can be arrested, then Imran Khan can also be arrested.

Army chief appointment

General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s second tenure as the Chief of Army Staff is coming to an end in two months.

The army chief reiterated on Tuesday that as promised, he will step down after his tenure.

Commenting on the issue of army chief appointment, Hamdullah asked that all the army chiefs that have served, as per the constitution and army rules, who appointed them? “It was the Prime Minister.”

Now, Shehbaz Sharif is the prime minister, he said. “It’s prerogative of the pm as per the constitution and army rules,” Hamdullah added.