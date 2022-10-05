Money, mum & restrictions: Alia Bhatt makes interesting revelations

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, 29, just disclosed that her mother Soni Razdan manages her expenses.

Besides being a successful actor, Alia Bhatt stepped into business with an investment in Nykaa and launched an apparel brand Ed-a-Mamma. She recently founded her production house named Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Working in the Indian film industry for over a decade now, Student of the Year star revealed that her mother Soni Razdan looks after her expenses.

Alia doesn’t even know how much money she has in her bank account.

Dear Zindagi actor told CNBC-TV18, “When I was younger, of course, my relationship with money was restricted to the pocket money that I received from my mum, which I would very carefully save up and spend on some strange items. I remember once we went to London and we had only 200 pounds for the whole trip to shop, and I went and spent 170 pounds on the first outing because it was the first time I was going to such a large shopping space with so many brands. So I had no understanding of it.”

The actor added, “Even now, my mum handles my money. I am not sure how much money I even have in my bank. But every now and then I sit with my team and they take me through the numbers. I have a certain idea and a certain sense, but I know that my mother right now is handling my money very well. So my relationship with money is to make it and have my mother handle it.”