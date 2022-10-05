Watch Live
GB govt gives in to religious groups, turns Women Sports Gala into Meena Bazar

It was supposed to be the first-ever event of its kind
Samaa Web Desk Oct 05, 2022
<p>Photo: Pamir Times</p>

The Women Sports Gala in Gilgit-Baltistan has been converted into Meena Bazar after protests by religious parties.

The decision was taken after various religious groups had accused the government of “spreading vulgarity” by organising a sports event for women. They also termed the event “unislamic”.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Women Sports Gala was supposed to be the first-ever event of its kind.

In a tweet by Office of the Chief Secretary, Gilgit Baltistan, the Meena Bazar will be in line with “Islamic values and local customs”.

The Meena Bazar, which will be organised on the instructions of Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, will “promote education for women along with participation in business activities and mental health issues”.

During the Meena Bazar, men won’t be allowed to enter the venue, Lalak Jan Stadium, and women police will be deployed as far as security is concerned.

Earlier, a religious group had also called for shutter-down strike yesterday in Gilgit-Baltistan against the Sports Gala.

Some of the local politicians has also raised their voice against the sports event.

“I will try my best to cancel women sports gala,” said Gilgit-Baltistan’s Food Minister Shams Lone.

Reacting to the cancellation of Women Sports Gala, renowned squash star Noorena Shams said that this was a “disappointing step” by the Gilgit-Baltistan government. She added that “our daughters lost” as result of this decision.

Sports Gala continues

However, according to sources, the Women Sports Gala is going on as planned after the participants told the local government that they will take care of the arrangements inside the stadium themselves.

