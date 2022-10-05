GB govt gives in to religious groups, turns Women Sports Gala into Meena Bazar

The Women Sports Gala in Gilgit-Baltistan has been converted into Meena Bazar after protests by religious parties.

The decision was taken after various religious groups had accused the government of “spreading vulgarity” by organising a sports event for women. They also termed the event “unislamic”.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Women Sports Gala was supposed to be the first-ever event of its kind.

In a tweet by Office of the Chief Secretary, Gilgit Baltistan, the Meena Bazar will be in line with “Islamic values and local customs”.

مینا بازار میں ماحولیاتی اور آب و ہوا کی تبدیلی کے مسائل پر رہنمائی اور مشاورت شامل ہوگی۔ اس میں خواتین کی مختلف تعلیمی سرگرمیوں کو بھی پیش کیا جائے گا۔ مجموعی طور پر یہ پروگرام اسلامی اقدار اور مقامی رسم و رواج کے مطابق منعقد کیا جائے گا (2) — Office of the Chief Secretary, Gilgit Baltistan (@csgbpk) October 4, 2022

The Meena Bazar, which will be organised on the instructions of Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Khalid Khurshid, will “promote education for women along with participation in business activities and mental health issues”.

During the Meena Bazar, men won’t be allowed to enter the venue, Lalak Jan Stadium, and women police will be deployed as far as security is concerned.

Earlier, a religious group had also called for shutter-down strike yesterday in Gilgit-Baltistan against the Sports Gala.

Women Sports Gala 2022 stands canceled, and only a Meena Bazar will be held instaed.

No sports activity will therefore take place.

This comes in the backdrop of protests held in Gilgit on call from top religious leaders who termed participation of women in sports unislamic pic.twitter.com/XhKVtLb2ox — ShabbirMir Shina (@ShabbirMir) October 4, 2022

Some of the local politicians has also raised their voice against the sports event.

“I will try my best to cancel women sports gala,” said Gilgit-Baltistan’s Food Minister Shams Lone.

Reacting to the cancellation of Women Sports Gala, renowned squash star Noorena Shams said that this was a “disappointing step” by the Gilgit-Baltistan government. She added that “our daughters lost” as result of this decision.

مینا بازار اور بزنس فیسٹ ہر سال ہوتے ہیں۔ آپ نے صرف بند ذہنوں کو جیتنے دیا اور اپنی بیٹیوں کو ہارنے دیا۔ مایوسکُن اقدام۔ https://t.co/gkjSDOMzDl — Noorena Shams (@noorenashams) October 5, 2022

Sports Gala continues

However, according to sources, the Women Sports Gala is going on as planned after the participants told the local government that they will take care of the arrangements inside the stadium themselves.