Oven troubles TikTok sensation Jannat Mirza

TikTok star Jannat Mirza bought a new oven, but she landed in trouble when she could not understand how to operate it.

So, she decided to seek help.

TikTok sensation Jannat Mirza shared a story on her Instagram asking her followers to let her know if they had used the appliance.

“If any of you knows how to set the temperature & timer on this built in baking oven,” she wrote in her story.

She received suggestions though, but seems like they didn’t help.

It must have been a hectic effort but finally, Jannat Mirza was able to bake her a cake which she shared with her followers.