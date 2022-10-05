Videos » Naya Din Naya Din morning show | SAMAA TV | 5th October 2022 Naya Din morning show | SAMAA TV | 5th October 2022 Oct 05, 2022 Naya Din morning show | SAMAA TV | 5th October 2022 Recommended Maryam Nawaz leaves for London Money, mum & restrictions: Alia Bhatt makes interesting revelations Pilot killed as Indian army helicopter crashed near China border Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Pakistan squad, schedule for New Zealand tri-series Payoffs, threats, secret marriages: An accused preacher saving his empire 24 foreign players to feature in inaugural Pakistan Junior League