Rupee goes ahead of curve, beating US dollar by Rs2.64

The Pakistani rupee maintaining parity with price of a US dollar, appreciates to Rs223.94 for eight consecutive day on Wednesday during trading in the interbank market.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday afternoon, the rupee once again made gains by 0.76% in the interbank market, strengthening by Rs1.7 in value against the greenback.

This meant that the cost of a US dollar fell from Rs225.64 at the close on Tuesday to Rs223.94 on Wednesday.

The value of the US dollar started losing pace against the rupee since September 23, 2022 after reaching a high of Rs239.71.

The value of rupee has gained as much as Rs15.71 since Dar’s return to the country at the beginning of last week.

Depreciation of the dollar has also reduced Pakistan’s external debt burden by Rs1 trillion.

Currency dealers said that the reduction in the current account deficit by $500 million has supported the value of the rupee.