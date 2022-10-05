Rupee goes ahead of curve, beating US dollar by Rs1.7

The Pakistani rupee continued to march towards its ‘real value’ against the US dollar, appreciating for the eighth consecutive day on Wednesday during trading in the interbank market.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday afternoon, the rupee appreciated by 0.76% in the interbank market, strengthening by Rs1.7 against the greenback.

This meant that the cost of a US dollar fell from Rs225.64 at the close on Tuesday to Rs223.94 at the close on Wednesday.

The value of the US dollar started losing pace against the rupee since September 23, 2022 after having reached a high of Rs239.71.

The value of rupee has gained as much as Rs15.71 since Dar’s return to the country at the beginning of last week.

Depreciation of the dollar has also reduced Pakistan’s external debt burden by Rs1 trillion.

Currency dealers said that the reduction in the current account deficit by $500 million has supported the value of the rupee.