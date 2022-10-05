Armed men open fire on Rangers during snap checking in Karachi

Two Rangers personnel were injured on Wednesday when unidentified men opened fire at Rangers personnel during snap checking in Karachi.

According to the spokesperson of the paramilitary force, the officers were performing duty near Koohi Goth area in Karachi when the attack took place.

The officers were busy in snap checking when a signalled two suspects riding a motorcycle. The suspects opened fire at the officers and fled the scene, the spokesperson said.

The injured were moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center for treatment. The officers have been identified as Ramzan and Shahid. The police have launched an investigation.