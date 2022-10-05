Tri-nation series trophy unveiled in Christchurch

The glittering trophy for the tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand, and Bangladesh has been unveiled in Christchurch.

The series will commence from October 07, where the Men in Green will take on the Bengal tigers in the opening fixture.

All three captains – New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Bangladesh’s Nurul Hasan Sohan – are posing with the trophy.

Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of Bangladesh, and bowling coach Allan Donald’s arrival in New Zealand were both delayed, so they were unlikely to make it to the opening match on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team reached New Zealand on Tuesday and was greeted by chilly weather in Christchurch.

The temperature in the city drops to 2 degrees centigrade sometimes, and intermittent rains have made things a bit more difficult for the visiting sides.

Moreover, the local weather department has predicted rain and snowfall on Wednesday and Thursday which may affect training sessions.