Sports » Cricket

Chilly weather welcomes Pakistan team in Christchurch

They will face Bangladesh on Friday
Samaa Web Desk Oct 05, 2022
<p>Photo: Twitter/ Shadab Khan</p>

Pakistan team reached New Zealand on Tuesday for the tri-nation series as chilly weather welcomes them in Christchurch.

The series involving Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh will commence from October 07, when the Men in Green will take on the Bengal tigers.

The temperature in the city drop to 2-degree centigrade sometimes, and intermittent rains have made things a bit more difficult for the Babar XI.

Moreover, the local weather department has predicted rain and snowfall on Wednesday and Thursday which may affect the team’s training session.

