‘White Lives Matter’: Online beef between Gigi Hadid and Kanye West

After Kanye West called out criticism of his clothing brand Yeezy season 9 fashion show the Victoria secrets’ model Gigi Hadid didn’t hesitate to slam the rapper’s comment on his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt.

West, 45, took to social media on Monday, October 3, to defend his latest collection, which featured “White Lives Matter” shirts on the runway during Paris Fashion Week.

The Grammy winner, who wore the slogan was quickly chastised for her decision.

In an Instagram post, Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson referred to the clothing line as “Irresponsible.”

After Gabriella Karefa-Johnson expressed her displeasure with West’s inclusion of “White Lives Matter” apparel in the show on social media, the rapper reacted with an online attack on Karefa-Johnson, taking potshots at her in multiple now-deleted posts.

Kanye’s social media posts drew criticism from several models and fashion industry figures, including Vogue magazine, which issued a statement in support of Karefa-Johnson.

The international model Gigi Hadid also clapped back at West amid his online antics.

In a Instagram story she said, “Publicly bullying someone who criticizes your work on your massive platform is another level of ridiculousness to me.”

“If you can’t take criticism specially the smart, nuanced and kind criticism the GKJ (Gabriella Karefa-Johnson) provided, then don’t put your work out for public consumption. This is immature bully behavior,” the model further added.

Apart from Hadid. Other Hollywood celebrities including Hailey Bieber and Jodie Turner-Smith also called out West.

Hailey Bieber, who did not mention West in her Instagram story but simply expressed admiration for the fashion writer who was harshly criticized by West, backed Karefa-Johnson.

“My respect for you runs deep, my friend!” wrote Bieber in her message of support for Karefa-Johnson.

Another international model, Jodie Turner-Smith expressed her disappointment in West and called him “fake, disgusting, and embarrassing” over his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt.

Ye later took to Instagram and called Gabriella his “sister,” claiming that the two met after the controversy and “apologized” to each other.

The rapper concluded by saying that, while the two disagreed, they did share a love of “Ferdie and Fashion”.