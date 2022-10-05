As promised, I will step down on completion of tenure: Army Chief Gen Bajwa

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated once again that he will relinquish his post as the Chief of Army Staff once his second three-year term in two months is completed.

“As I have already promised, I will step down on the completion of my tenure,” General Bajwa said.

The army chief made these remarks on Tuesday during an informal talk at a lunch at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington.

He assured that the army has distanced itself from politics and will maintain this position.

Reviving the ailing economy is our priority, said General Bajwa adding that no nation can achieve its goals without a robust economy.

You can not achieve anything diplomatically if you don’t have a strong economy, he said.