Maryam Nawaz leaves for London

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz(PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz left for London.

On Wednesday morning, Maryam left from Sharif family residence in Jati Umra for Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore. She took a Qatar Airways flight to London via Doha.

Her departure comes just two days after the Lahore High Court returned her passport.

As per the family sources, Maryam’s stay in London will be a month long. It will be the first time she will see her father since November 2019 when he left for London to seek medical treatment.

Her father and three time prime minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to accompany her upon her return.

She will be seeing her brother Hassan and Husain Nawaz after almost four years.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday in Lahore, Maryam had said that there is now no hurdle for deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan, and all that is needed is for an application to be submitted [in court].