Videos » Super Over Super Over with Ahmed Ali Butt | Iqrar ul Hassan & Naeem Hanif | SAMAA TV | 4 Oct 2022 Super Over with Ahmed Ali Butt | Iqrar ul Hassan & Naeem Hanif | SAMAA TV | 4 Oct 2022 Oct 05, 2022 Super Over with Ahmed Ali Butt | Iqrar ul Hassan & Naeem Hanif | SAMAA TV | 4 Oct 2022 Recommended Pakistan, UN to jointly launch revised flash appeal of $800 million for flood relief For real: Twitter says Elon Musk back to buy social media giant New title, new perks?: Muhammad bin Salman’s lawyers say PM post ensures legal immunity Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Pakistan squad, schedule for New Zealand tri-series Payoffs, threats, secret marriages: An accused preacher saving his empire Another repentant worker explains how PTI trolls misled supporters