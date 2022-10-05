High-powered committee comprising ISI, IB representatives formed to probe audio leaks

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday constituted a high-powered committee comprising members from the country’s top investigative and intelligence services to probe the leaked audios from the Prime Minister Office and House.

The committee was also set a short, seven day timeline to complete its tasks.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division dated September 30 but which came to light on Tuesday, a 12-member committee has been setup.

The committee will be chaired by Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and include as members four other federal ministers who are representatives of the various parties which make up the coalition government.

The other members include federal ministers for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz), Climate Change Sherry Rehman (Pakistan Peoples Party), Communications Asad Mahmood (Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam), and Information Technology and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haque (Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan).

Non-ministerial members include the Cabinet Division Secretary, the chief of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and the Director General of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Other co-opted members include technical experts nominated by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and ISI.

The secretary of the National Telecommunication and Information Technology Security Board (NTISB) will also be a co-opted member of the probe committee.

The committee has been tasked with overseeing and reviewing the “investigation into the cyber security breach and to ensure that it covers all important aspects of the matter.”

The committee was given seven days to complete this task.

The high-powered committee will also review the “existing cyber security protocols of the Prime Minister’s Office / House and suggest immediate measures and action plan to develop fool proof security systems and digital ecosystem that insulates the cyber space of PM Office / House from all kinds of intrusion.”

The committee has been directed to submit its recommendations to the prime minister within seven days and ensure that such incidents do not take place again in the future.