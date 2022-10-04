Hub grenade attack injures three children among five

In a brazen attempt, at least six people, including three women and three children, sustained injuries on Tuesday when unidentified assailants lobbed a hand grenade at the house of an associate of a prominent tribal personality in Hub, Balochistan, police and rescue officials said.

Hub City police Duty Officer Samad said that the incident took place inside the Khyber Society located near Hub City Hotel at around 8:20pm.

He said the hand grenade exploded inside the house.

Police said that following the blast, the window panes of nearby buildings were also shattered, while security forces have cordoned off the area and started a search operation for the arrest of suspects apart from further investigations.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital from where the those having more grievous injuries were later transported to Karachi for medical treatment.

Rescue officials told SAMAA Digital that the injured include 40-year-old Irfan Salahuddin, 32-year-old Faiza, 55-year-old Samina, 36-year-old Amna and 10-months-old Afnan.

The house which was attacked, belonged to Irfan Zehri, an associate of Mir Salahudin Zehri.

Mir Salahudin Zehri is close aide of former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri.